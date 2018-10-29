Watch: College footballer scores keepy-uppy screamer

Everyone loves a wonder goal – and Catarina Macario’s strike is no exception.

The Stanford University student raised the roof in her team’s home game against Washington State in the US college league, with an absolute peach of a finish.

Keeping the ball up before planting it into the top corner from the edge of the area – what’s not to like?

Naturally, Macario’s wonder strike drew plaudits from her team, who suggested it to the much coveted ESPN Sports Centre’s plays of the week.

Unfortunately, this time Macario’s goal only helped Stanford to a draw, but that’s only the second time they haven’t won in 17 games so far this season.

It’s not Macario’s first time scoring a banger this season though. She has been prolific, scoring match-winning free-kicks and volleys for her team.

WATCH | @catarinamacario's inch-perfect free kick wins it in the 99th minute at Oregon & #1 Stanford's program-record unbeaten streak now stands at 34 games. 👊

🌲: 1

🦆: 0#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/lxs9kVp5BP — Stanford Women's Soccer (@StanfordWSoccer) October 5, 2018

Don’t be surprised if you hear her name again in years to come.- Press Association