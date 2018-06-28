WATCH: Cleaner overcome by tears as students raise £1,500 so he can visit family in Jamaica

Bristol University cleaner Herman Gordon was left speechless when students at the university help raised over £1,500 for him to visit family in Jamaica with his wife.

Gordon, who came to the UK in 1967, is adored by students for his positive attitude and happy-go-lucky approach to life.

Video by James Heale/Bristruths.

The money was raised via a JustGiving page to fund a week's trip for Gordon and his wife to visit family in the Caribbean - with more than 230 students donating.

Gordon, who is in his mid 60s, came to the UK from Kingston, Jamaica, as a 15-year-old in 1967 as part of the Windrush generation.

Gordon said that he was overcome with emotion when he received the money from the students.

He'd never mentioned anything about wanting to go away, so receiving the money was 'out of the blue'.

People loved the emotional video and couldn't hide their happiness when taking to Twitter.

