WATCH: Cleaner overcome by tears as students raise £1,500 so he can visit family in Jamaica
Bristol University cleaner Herman Gordon was left speechless when students at the university help raised over £1,500 for him to visit family in Jamaica with his wife.
Gordon, who came to the UK in 1967, is adored by students for his positive attitude and happy-go-lucky approach to life.
The money was raised via a JustGiving page to fund a week's trip for Gordon and his wife to visit family in the Caribbean - with more than 230 students donating.
Gordon, who is in his mid 60s, came to the UK from Kingston, Jamaica, as a 15-year-old in 1967 as part of the Windrush generation.
This week’s Human of the Library is something of an icon! 🤴🏿Herman Gordon is a familiar face to many of our Medical students, having been a precinct cleaner in the library since 2006. The thing he most enjoys about working at Bristol are the students, who are always happy to see him and exchange a bit of banter! Herman's hobbies include following Arsenal and playing the lottery - he hopes one day to hit the jackpot and move back to the sun of his homeland, the West Indies (where the avocado plants are much larger) 🥑🌱🌞#wearebristoluni #humansofthelibrary #bristoluni #librariesofinstagram #uob
Gordon said that he was overcome with emotion when he received the money from the students.
He'd never mentioned anything about wanting to go away, so receiving the money was 'out of the blue'.
People loved the emotional video and couldn't hide their happiness when taking to Twitter.
