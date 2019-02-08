WATCH: Chase contestant breaks record with £70,000 win on her own

Contestant Judith shocked viewers and host Bradley Walsh as she took on Chaser Jenny Ryan to single-handedly win £70,000 (€80,000).

Judith beat the chaser and won £70,000 entirely on her own. Picture: The Chase/ ITV.

After the rest of her team were eliminated, Judith decided to take a risk and go with the chaser's higher offer.

Chaser Jenny Ryan still had ten steps to catch Judith when Bradley announced she was out of time.

According to Ryan, Judith only found out that she would appear on the show 24 hours earlier, and was a stand-in contestant.

Writing on twitter, Ryan said: "It would be a very boring show if us Chasers won every time! We actually love it when great quizzers get on the show, we love a challenge!

By Digital Desk staff

