WATCH: Chase contestant breaks record with £70,000 win on her own
Contestant Judith shocked viewers and host Bradley Walsh as she took on Chaser Jenny Ryan to single-handedly win £70,000 (€80,000).
After the rest of her team were eliminated, Judith decided to take a risk and go with the chaser's higher offer.
Chaser Jenny Ryan still had ten steps to catch Judith when Bradley announced she was out of time.
WOW. We are in shock. 😮@jenlion took out the rest of her team, but Judith played an INCREDIBLE game. What an exceptional performance. 🏆🎉— The Chase (@ITVChase) February 8, 2019
According to Ryan, Judith only found out that she would appear on the show 24 hours earlier, and was a stand-in contestant.
Writing on twitter, Ryan said: "It would be a very boring show if us Chasers won every time! We actually love it when great quizzers get on the show, we love a challenge!
