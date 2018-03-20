Watch: Cat struggles through the snow after trip to the vet

A video of a cat stumbling around in the snow has gone viral on Twitter.

Filmed by Jackson Tucker in Edinburgh, the poor pet had just been to the vet and found itself a little disorientated.

“Everyone was laughing at first but after a few minutes one of the lads asked next door if the cat was OK,” Jackson told the Press Association.

“It was just not long home from the vet, completely fine but still high on medication.”

The cat had been given drugs for treatment at the vet, and was back to its usual self soon after the video was taken.
