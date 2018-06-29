Watch: Cameraman rushes to rescue family from Dublin Mountains fire

A cameraman working for 3News became involved in a dramatic rescue in the Dublin Mountains this week.

A family fled their car after it came off the Old Military Road and was alight amid a heather fire.

TV3 cameraman, Conan Doyle, who was filming nearby for 3News, saw the family emerging from the smoke and rushed to assist them. His camera, still rolling, captured the dramatic footage.

ICYMI: This is the moment a @TV3Ireland cameraman came to the rescue of a family who got into difficulty after a suspected heather fire broke out in the Dublin Mountains. Emergency services have been dealing with gorse fires nationwide. @fergalobrientv3 reports #Heatwave pic.twitter.com/yIovjtv3UR — 3News (@3NewsIreland) June 27, 2018

The mother, father, and daughter were unhurt.

The Dublin Fire Brigade also shared an image of what remains of the family's car, adding that a change in wind direction ruined visability on the road.

Unfortunately a car was destroyed in today's gorse fire (Dublin mountains) after a change in wind direction ruined visibility on the road. Smoke from these fires affects your breathing & ability to see, enjoy the ☀, be safe #Heatwave #HeatwaveIreland pic.twitter.com/Yjjj4mtWL6 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 27, 2018

The fire brigade urged the public to be cautious when near such fires, many of which are caused by the hot weather.

Temperatures nationwide are expected to remain in the high-20s today, with some locations recording highs in excess of 30C yesterday, with the hottest temperature in 42 years recorded at Shannon Airport.