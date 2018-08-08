WATCH: British singer Freya Ridings wows commuters in Dublin's Heuston Station

British singer Freya Ridings decided to treat the commuters of Dublin's Heuston station by performing a beautiful rendition of her hit song, Lost without You.

The 23-year-old posted the video on her Facebook page adding;

"Couldn't resist playing in Dublin's Heuston train station a few weeks ago."

The singer has grown in popularity in the last few weeks, especially after her music was featured in hit reality TV show, Love Island.

The video was posted on Monday evening and has been watched tens of thousands of times so far.

The train station pianos' are proving very popular with the public, with three now being found in Heuston, Connolly and Pearse station.