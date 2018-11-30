Watch: Brave dog trapped in frozen pond is rescued by firefighters

Back to Dogs Discover Home

This little doggo got herself into trouble when she got stuck in a frozen pond.

Luckily, firefighters were on hand to pull her out and make sure everything ended happily.[social=facebook]https://www.facebook.com/1583494945225700/videos/502875243449442/" data-width="525">

This afternoon we were called for a dog through the ice on a pond. This is always very dangerous, as the pet owners will always attempt to rescue their pet, understandably. They are family! Today had a great outcome for all involved !!Posted by Norton Fire Division on Thursday, November 29, 2018
The rescue happened in Ohio, with the resulting footage posted to Facebook by the Norton Fire Division.As a member of the fire crew pulls her towards safety, you can even see her legs starting to paddle to help with the effort.
Previous

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover