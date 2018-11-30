Watch: Brave dog trapped in frozen pond is rescued by firefighters
30/11/2018 - 17:41:00Back to Dogs Discover Home
This little doggo got herself into trouble when she got stuck in a frozen pond.
Luckily, firefighters were on hand to pull her out and make sure everything ended happily.[social=facebook]https://www.facebook.com/1583494945225700/videos/502875243449442/" data-width="525">
This afternoon we were called for a dog through the ice on a pond. This is always very dangerous, as the pet owners will always attempt to rescue their pet, understandably. They are family! Today had a great outcome for all involved !!Posted by Norton Fire Division on Thursday, November 29, 2018
Join the conversation - comment here