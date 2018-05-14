Watch: Bottlenose dolphins caught swimming off the Welsh coast

This is the incredible moment a pod of dolphins was captured swimming off the North Wales coast.

The bottlenose dolphins were caught swimming near St Tudwal’s Islands near the village of Abersoch.

Andrew Huddlestone, who lives in Abersoch, captured the stunning sight with his drone and the results are nothing short of cinematic.

Cardigan Bay is one of two areas in the UK with a semi-resident population of bottlenose dolphins, according to the Cardigan Bay Special Area of Conservation.

- Press Association