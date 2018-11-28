Watch: Bernard O'Shea sings to remind everyone 'Christmas doesn't start til Larry plays his song'

Some people would have you believe that Christmas starts earlier each other.

Others know that Christmas doesn't really start until radio royalty Larry Gogan plays the first festive song over the airwaves.

Larry Gogan

For almost 40 years Gogan has been playing 2FM's first Christmas song, heralding in the festive season.

On Friday, the 84-year-old will be in the 2FM studios with the Breakfast Republic team to spin the first Christmas tune.

In tribute, Breakfast Republic co-host Bernard O'Shea has penned a song in honour of the tradition with Gogan.

Speaking to RTÉ, O' Shea said: "Larry the legend, has been doing this for 40 years on 2FM and I expected him to cry when he heard my song for him at first, but he didn't, so that was disappointing but he really loved it.

"I felt he should be honoured for his tradition and was delighted he liked the song and video so much - could it be a Christmas number 1?"

Larry will be on Breakfast Republic on Friday November 30 - we can't wait to hear what song he picks.