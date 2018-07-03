WATCH: Bear surprises homeowner by taking a dip in their backyard hot tub

A Californian homeowner got more than he bargained for when they found a bear chilling out in their backyard.

Homeowner Mark Hough said he was lounging in his Southern California backyard with his wife when he heard rustling, then saw the bear climbing over a fence into his yard.

Video by Mark Hough

Hough later ventured out to discover the bear lounging in the unheated hot tub.

Bears have been frequently filmed roaming around the neighbourhood.

Los Angeles County Sheriff said the department received six bear-sighting calls that Friday, but failed to find it.