WATCH: Aslan’s Christy Dignam perform ‘Crazy World’ on the streets of Kerry

Back to Music Discover Home

Aslan’s frontman Christy Dignam decided to perform an impromptu gig for the lucky people of Kerry last night and we’re very jealous.

The 58-year-old sang his band’s hit song - ‘Crazy World’ on Plunkett Street, Killarney and the crowd loved every second of it.

Video by Dominic Collins

Joined by Killarney based musician Liam O’Connor, it appears that word of Dignam's impromptu performance spread online.

The band are performing in Listowel on August 11 so it seems like Christy is getting in some practise before the gig.

Whether it’s about his involvement with the Apollo House movement or speaking frankly about his cancer diagnosis, Christy shows he’s a man still beloved by the people.
KEYWORDS: Christy Dignam, Aslan, Kerry, Music, Gig, Killarney, Irish Music

 

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover