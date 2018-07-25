WATCH: Aslan’s Christy Dignam perform ‘Crazy World’ on the streets of Kerry

Aslan’s frontman Christy Dignam decided to perform an impromptu gig for the lucky people of Kerry last night and we’re very jealous.

The 58-year-old sang his band’s hit song - ‘Crazy World’ on Plunkett Street, Killarney and the crowd loved every second of it.

Video by Dominic Collins

Joined by Killarney based musician Liam O’Connor, it appears that word of Dignam's impromptu performance spread online.

Get down to Plunkett Street for a special performance by Liam O’Connor and Christy Dignam at 9pm - not to be missed — Killarney Tidy Towns (@KillarneyTidy) July 24, 2018

Christy Dignam is gigging on the street in Killarney right now. And I'm 3 G&Ts deep, on the bus back to Maynooth. — Nope. (@Tochmarc_Eimear) July 24, 2018

The band are performing in Listowel on August 11 so it seems like Christy is getting in some practise before the gig.

Whether it’s about his involvement with the Apollo House movement or speaking frankly about his cancer diagnosis, Christy shows he’s a man still beloved by the people.