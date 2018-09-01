Watch as this seal is absolutely mesmerised by a butterfly

This is the moment Kaya the seal came face to face with a butterfly.

As the butterfly fluttered around on one side of the glass wall, Kaya, a three-year-old Pacific harbour seal at Oregon Zoo, swam around on the other, matching its movements.

The video was shot by Micah Reese, a member of staff at the zoo who happened to be nearby when the interaction took place.

Kaya is described as “curious and brave” on her profile on the zoo’s website, and she certainly lived up to her billing on this occasion.

It’s not the first time she has got up close to another species – earlier this year zoo staff took two baby goats to meet Kaya and the other seals.

Tiny Goats Visit Seals Goat kids Ruth and Sonia parkour the path to Steller Cove, where they seal the deal. Posted by Tiny Goat Visits on Monday, May 21, 2018

