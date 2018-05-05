Watch as this majestic bald eagle is released into the wild from Memphis Zoo

A video shot by Memphis Zoo in Tennessee shows the moment keepers released a majestic bald eagle into the wild after it needed treatment at the zoo’s veterinary clinic.

Zoo staff members, accompanied by The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA), released the adult male bald eagle into Lauderdale County.

Memphis Zoo’s senior veterinarian, Dr Felicia Knightly, removed a blockage from the bird’s throat and monitored the bird’s recovery before releasing it. The video shows the bird of prey swooping off into the sky.

Memphis Zoo staff members, accompanied by The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA), released a rehabilitated adult male bald eagle into Lauderdale County yesterday morning.After a thorough examination, Dr. Felicia Knightly, Memphis Zoo Senior Veterinarian, determined the bird had a blockage in its throat. Knightly removed the blockage, and kept a watchful eye on the patient during its recovery. After a week, the bird resumed eating its normal diet, and began the process of rehabilitation.“Successfully treating, and ultimately releasing a bald eagle back into the wild is another rewarding way that conservation plays a role in our work,” said Knightly. “Partnering with the TWRA on this successful recovery has allowed Memphis Zoo to do what we do best – help animals thrive. To see one of our nation’s symbols soar back into the sky today gave me great pride in this team effort.”On average, Memphis Zoo helps rehabilitate three bald eagles a year. Once the rehabilitation process has been completed, the eagles are returned to the location where they were originally found. All bald eagles in captivity, including those in AZA accredited zoos, are birds that can no longer survive in the wild. Posted by Memphis Zoo on Friday, May 4, 2018

The incredible video now has 8,900 views.

Dr Knightly said: “Successfully treating, and ultimately releasing a bald eagle back into the wild is another rewarding way that conservation plays a role in our work… Partnering with the TWRA on this successful recovery has allowed Memphis Zoo to do what we do best – help animals thrive.

“To see one of our nation’s symbols soar back into the sky today gave me great pride in this team effort.”

On average, Memphis Zoo helps to rehabilitate three bald eagles a year, which are returned to the location where they were originally found.

- Press Association