Watch as table quiz meets funeral removal in latest sketch form Cork comedians

We all love a table quiz in our local -nothing can beat it.

But afters at a funeral? Not so much.

Unfortunately for Vera, her weekly table quiz has to compete with one, in the latest CCCahoots video in their 'The Foxes Ear' series.

Things take a hilarious turn in the latest video from the Cork comedians when it emerges that a lot of the quiz questions, prepared by Damien, are about death.

See episode one of the Cork comedians web series on their Youtube page.