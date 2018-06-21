Watch as table quiz meets funeral removal in latest sketch form Cork comedians
We all love a table quiz in our local -nothing can beat it.
But afters at a funeral? Not so much.
Unfortunately for Vera, her weekly table quiz has to compete with one, in the latest CCCahoots video in their 'The Foxes Ear' series.
Things take a hilarious turn in the latest video from the Cork comedians when it emerges that a lot of the quiz questions, prepared by Damien, are about death.
See episode one of the Cork comedians web series on their Youtube page.
