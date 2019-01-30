Watch as some lions assess the snow down in Fota

Shanto the lion during sunnier times. Photo: Darragh Kane

The lions of Cork's Fota Wildlife Park couldn't have been further from their natural habitat when they woke up to a blanket of snow this morning.

The Asiatic Lions are native to that continent, where today the only surviving subspecies is found in the wild in India.

It seems the trio are taking the freezing temperatures in their stride, opting to relax outside in the snow, rather than staying in their indoor space.

The wildlife park remains open today so you can catch a glance of the snow cats.

However, due to slippery road conditions, visitors are encouraged only to travel if it is safe to do so.