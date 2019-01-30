Watch as snow turns Ireland into a winter wonderland

The weather in the last 24 hours has been snow joke, with much of the country covered in an icy blanket this morning.

There is a Yellow snow-ice warning in place until Saturday (advisory: do not eat the yellow snow).

Motorists are being warned to be careful on the roads, many of which are icy and untreated.

However, it seems last night's snow showers were only a taste of things to come this week, with conditions set to worse late tonight and into Thursday.

Here's a selection of some snaps and videos which captured the mini-freeze:

View from the Irish Examiner offices after a night of snow. Video: Marita Moloney

Snow falling yesterday morning in Westport, making for cold and miserable conditions for this foal. Photo: Paul Mealey

This driver had a lucky escape on a snowy M8 near Cashel. Video: Michael Crowley

A walker enjoys the snow in the mountains near Killakee. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Red deer stags make their way through the snow to forage for food in the Wicklow Gap. Photo: Garry O'Neill

The snow-covered peak on Lugnaquilla Mountain in Co Wicklow yesterday. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Sheep in the snow in the mountains near Killakee, to the southeast of Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Snow covering the rooftops of Cork. Photo: Marita Moloney

Take care if you are walking in the morning, even the most well rehearsed step can end in a slip, trip or fall on icy paths. #Sneachta pic.twitter.com/2fHGDxBeXs — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 29, 2019