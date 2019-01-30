Watch as snow turns Ireland into a winter wonderland
30/01/2019 - 09:18:00Back to Weather Discover Home
The weather in the last 24 hours has been snow joke, with much of the country covered in an icy blanket this morning.
There is a Yellow snow-ice warning in place until Saturday (advisory: do not eat the yellow snow).
Motorists are being warned to be careful on the roads, many of which are icy and untreated.
However, it seems last night's snow showers were only a taste of things to come this week, with conditions set to worse late tonight and into Thursday.
Here's a selection of some snaps and videos which captured the mini-freeze:
View from the Irish Examiner offices after a night of snow. Video: Marita Moloney
We have it. Say hello to snow #Sneachta @VirginMediaNews pic.twitter.com/wtO1c6OkLn— Deric Ó hArtagáinTV (@deric_tv) January 29, 2019
This driver had a lucky escape on a snowy M8 near Cashel. Video: Michael Crowley
The (white) Black Hill, Ballinascorney.#snow #Sneachta #Ballinascorney #Tallaght #Dublin #Ireland pic.twitter.com/BNIIkj3TrX— A ☁️Cloud☁️ On A String (@acloudonastring) January 29, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Yay it's snowing ❄☃️ #dogsonadventure #dogsthathike #westcoastbestcoast #hikingwithdogs #stayandwander #modernoutdoors #greettheoutdoors #bestdog #dogsofinstaworld #dublin #dogscorner #worldofcutepets #petsofinstagram #animaladdicts #exklusive_shot #dogsofinstagram #husky #ireland #btwolfpack #barkzweekly #mansbestfriend #bestwoof #weeklyfluff #getoutdoors #findyourselfoutside #ireland #bostonterriercommunity #sandiegolife #exploresandiego #socialization
Dia dhiabh ar maidin #sneachta #sligeach pic.twitter.com/UwpKJajHLH— Cllr Marie Casserly. (@Marie_Casserly) January 29, 2019
It’s #snowing on the county bounds between #Kerry and #Cork; #sneachta #snow pic.twitter.com/aYJ7gpwzti— Marian O'Flaherty (@dinglenews) January 29, 2019
Plenty of #sneachta in Donegal @todayfm pic.twitter.com/gAgssYZCPh— DonegalMaps (@DonegalMaps) January 29, 2019
Yeeoo The #Sneachta has arrived in Killakee Dublin @deric_tv @barrabest @MetEireann #Snow @pa pic.twitter.com/4BffMnoh7t— Niall Carson (@niallcarsonpa) January 29, 2019
It’s so beautiful but so dangerous. Sounds of snow men construction in the background. #Cork #Snow @RedFMNews @CorksRedFM pic.twitter.com/MYY0xU0Pml— Fiona O'Donovan (@FionaRedFM) January 30, 2019
#Cork #Weather #CorkSnow #Donoughmore at 22.30 hrs @CorkSafetyAlert pic.twitter.com/wbTB4Vzycc— KEN TOBIN (@KENNYTCORK) January 29, 2019
Take care if you are walking in the morning, even the most well rehearsed step can end in a slip, trip or fall on icy paths. #Sneachta pic.twitter.com/2fHGDxBeXs— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 29, 2019
Dont tell me we're back to this nonsense again. pic.twitter.com/CckYRkw9MJ— Alan Healy (@AlanHealy) January 29, 2019
Join the conversation - comment here