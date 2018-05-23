Watch as Sharon Corr plays for hundreds of IVF embryos at fertility clinic

Sharon Corr has said she feels "very honoured" to have performed for developing IVF embryos at a fertility clinic in Barcelona.

The Corr family member played alongside Spanish personality, Alex Ubago, for hundreds of embryos growing in the clinic's incubators.

The incubators, within Institut Marques fertility centre, are exposed to micro musical vibrations 24 hours a day, from three musical styles, pop, heavy metal and classical.

According to the clinic, studies (presented at the Annual Meeting of the ESHRE 2013) show that music played during IVF fertilisation can 'support embryo development' and improve their success rate by 5%.

Speaking about the performance the singer said: "It's great to think that we could possibly be a part of the future and we could make a change, It's just beautiful to make music.

"I'm so amazed at the whole process and how it works and yet I'm not surprised that music really helps the embryos to form because music is the greatest therapy in the world"

The live performance was also streamed to embryos which were being fertilised inside incubators at Institut Marques clinic in Clane, Co Kildare and Villa Salaria in Rome.