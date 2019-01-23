Watch as river otters play with snow at Brookfield Zoo in Chicago

Many animals are known for thriving in cold weather, but it might come as a surprise to see river otters playing happily with blocks of snow.

Brookfield Zoo in Chicago gave its North American river otters some snow to have fun with, and filmed them climbing on, playing with, and eating the chilly treats.

Posting the video to Facebook, the zoo said: “You otter enjoy snow as much as these river creatures do! Our animal care staff re-purposed snow to the delight of the North American river otters at The Swamp.”

The video now has over 9,000 views on social media.

The habitats of North American river otters span across Alaska, Canada, and parts of the United States in rivers and wetlands, making them well-adapted to snowy weather.

Chicago, Illinois, is forecast plenty of snow in the coming weeks, with temperatures expected to plunge as low as -17C by the end of the month.

