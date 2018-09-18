Watch as rescuers save trapped dogs from rising water levels of Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence forced some residents of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia to evacuate their homes last week.

We have already seen the dedicated owners who kept their beloved pets close at all times during evacuation.

Unfortunately, it seems not all residents were evacuated safely as some pet owners did not feel the same need to protect their four-legged companions from Hurricane Florence.

Rescuers patrolling during the hurricane's aftermath in Leland, North Carolina, found six dogs locked in their kennel in rising waters with no way of escaping.

The rescuers recorded the incident where the dogs can be seen to be kept in cold and wet conditions.

The dogs had a lucky outcome as the worst flooding was yet to come where in "many parts of Carolina the danger is still immediate," according to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

He told CBS News: "This is a monumental disaster for our state."

This one is a heartbreaking watch for the animal lovers amongst us.

Sadly, these poor dogs weren't the only pets abandoned before Hurricane Florence hit, and rescuers have been working tirelessly in its aftermath to rescue those left behind.

We can only be grateful for the owners who lovingly put their pets safety first.

And to the good Samaritans working around the clock to get trapped animals to safety, and the kind-hearted animal lovers who want to give those pets a place to call home.

