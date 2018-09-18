Watch as rescuers save trapped dogs from rising water levels of Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence forced some residents of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia to evacuate their homes last week.

We have already seen the dedicated owners who kept their beloved pets close at all times during evacuation.

Unfortunately, it seems not all residents were evacuated safely as some pet owners did not feel the same need to protect their four-legged companions from Hurricane Florence.

Rescuers patrolling during the hurricane's aftermath in Leland, North Carolina, found six dogs locked in their kennel in rising waters with no way of escaping.

The rescuers recorded the incident where the dogs can be seen to be kept in cold and wet conditions.

The dogs had a lucky outcome as the worst flooding was yet to come where in "many parts of Carolina the danger is still immediate," according to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

He told CBS News: "This is a monumental disaster for our state."

This one is a heartbreaking watch for the animal lovers amongst us.

Imagine evacuating your home to avoid #HurricaneFlorence but saying to yourself "I think it would be a great idea to lock up my dogs and leave them behind in a kennel with no means of escaping from the rising water"



idiots doesn't even come close pic.twitter.com/mE0nLzs3f5 — Jer Dixon (@JeremyDixonDJ) September 17, 2018

Sadly, these poor dogs weren't the only pets abandoned before Hurricane Florence hit, and rescuers have been working tirelessly in its aftermath to rescue those left behind.

.@USCG members of Shallow-Water Response Team 3 continue to rescue pets stranded by floodwater caused by #HurricaneFlorence in North Carolina. #FlorenceHurricane2018 #HurricaneFlorenceNC pic.twitter.com/t1mksarRKR — USCG Mid-Atlantic (@uscgmidatlantic) September 16, 2018

RESCUED! PETA's rescue team spotted this terrified and abandoned dog in Lumberton, North Carolina on the porch of a flooded home with no way to escape the rising #HurricaneFlorence flood waters and were able to bring him to safety ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3wN9wEqoL2 — PETA 🐾 (@peta) September 17, 2018

Watching the #HurricaneFlorence footage of pet rescues is heartbreaking. Our evacuation plan involves our fur babies. My photos, my clothes, my wedding video can all stay at home. Priority is hubby & the fur babies. Flood, fire, earthquake, don’t care. Our kids come with us!! — Nae (@crozlow) September 18, 2018

Max was trapped inside during #HurricaneFlorence but climbed to safety on a kitchen counter 💔 Local firefighters asked for help, and PETA's rescue team waded through waist-high waters to rescue him! pic.twitter.com/VnZ4VXBSn1 — PETA 🐾 (@peta) September 17, 2018

We can only be grateful for the owners who lovingly put their pets safety first.

.@USCoastGuard 5th District aviation #SearchAndRescue crews rescued 67 people and 12 pets in #NorthCarolina on Sunday in the aftermath of #HurricaneFlorence and continue to patrol the skies. pic.twitter.com/BJIAhMBeaO — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) September 17, 2018

A pregnant women, 15 adults, 4 kids and 2 cats were rescued by a Missouri Fire Department's search & rescue team and Paratroopers of the 189th CSSB, 82nd Airborne Division.#MilitaryResponse; #DoDResponse; #ArmyhurricaneFlorence; #ArmyHurricaneResponse; #HurEvac2018 pic.twitter.com/kZWU7RIB8q — All American Division (@82ndABNDiv) September 17, 2018

And to the good Samaritans working around the clock to get trapped animals to safety, and the kind-hearted animal lovers who want to give those pets a place to call home.

The line of folks waiting to pick up foster dogs for the weekend so coastal shelters can evacuate here before #HurricanceFlorence. Many more behind me. Sometimes humans are okay. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/niyCRDygOV — Ali Standish (@AliStandish) September 12, 2018

Grateful to those who opened their home to Saving Grace dogs! Some evacuated from shelters, some with us prior to the storm, all in need. A quiet day today to deep clean and prepare for displaced dogs. A small shelter but huge presence making a difference in many lives. pic.twitter.com/TWWqWOUbcb — SavingGraceNC (@SavingGraceNC) September 13, 2018

currently fostering Auburn from saving grace! she’s the sweetest girl pic.twitter.com/Tf1RzWEB4m — hannah jablonski (@hannahjablonski) September 13, 2018

Puppy sitting this Angel so his mom and dad can be on the front lines to restore power to East Coast. One good thing about hurricanes...people (for the most part) show their best sides. Thanks to all these people in line. pic.twitter.com/EwwXoEQjwX — Ann Couillard (@vern122) September 12, 2018

- Digital Desk