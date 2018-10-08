Watch as playful mongooses frolic in a children’s ball pit

If you’re looking for something to perk up your spirits, this video of cute mongooses as they play in a children’s ball pit will definitely do the trick.

The group of mammals were filmed foraging for crickets in the play pit at Denver Zoo in Colorado as part of an enrichment activity.

Posting the video to Facebook, Denver Zoo said: “Who else is having a ball this weekend?”

The adorable video now has almost 7,000 views.

Denver Zoo said: “Carnivore keeper Christa shared a video of our banded mongoose enjoying a ball pit with crickets inside as part of their foraging enrichment that encourages them to exhibit natural behaviours.”

Native to parts of southern Asia, Africa and southern Europe, the mammals mostly feed on insects, crabs, earthworms, lizards, birds and rodents.

- Press Association