Watch as kids say what they would do with all of Ireland’s budget money

Budget Day is tomorrow, and as many people brace themselves for the news to break, these kids are bringing a welcome distraction.

Thanks to Barnardos Ireland, these children were asked one simple question - If you were in charge of Ireland’s money what would you do?

What followed is nothing short of adorable.

Credit: Barnardos Ireland

It’s clear to see that kids are much more aware of things than we give them credit for.

With one in nine children in Ireland living in consistent poverty, many are paying closer attention to what this new Budget will mean for Ireland’s smallest citizens.