Watch as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson makes Kildare boy's dream come true

Nine-year-old PJ from Kildare lives with Ewing's sarcoma but recently left all his worries behind when he had his wish to meet Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson granted.

PJ's dream was made possible by Make-A-Wish Ireland.

Reacting to the meeting PJ said it was "a dream come true" while his mother, Tanya, said the wish was "a chance of a lifetime" and that her son had never been happier.

Star of the show, Dwayne Johnson, said granting the wishes as "undoubtedly the best part of his fame."

PJ’s an awesome and special boy. So cool that I got a chance to hang out with him!! Thanks PJ! @MakeAWishIntl https://t.co/ug0Zyf33Qs — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 7, 2019

Good on ya, The Rock. Respect.

You can donate to Make-A-Wish Ireland here. The charity have granted over 2,000 wishes to sick children since 2000.