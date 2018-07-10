Watch as Cork artist transforms hurleys into stunning pieces of art

Hurleys are a staple of GAA life however one Cork artist is using his creativity to change them completely.

John Flynn, from Macroom, is an artist who reimagines hurleys into beautiful pieces of art with his incredible hand-drawn designs.

John regularly is commissioned to make pieces and painstakingly hand paints each design onto the hurley - his most recent being Rory Gallagher for a music-mad fan.

His stunning custom designs are regularly shipped all over the world as unique gifts for special occasions such as birthdays and weddings.

Speaking on how he got involved in painting hurleys John says, “The story-telling tradition in Ireland’s folklore is something I grew up with so it just naturally progressed into this for me.”

John with some of his creations.

John wants to continue this tradition by recreating Irish culture in a new visual way.

It’s clear to see how John’s designs have traveled the world.

To check out more of John Flynn’s work, visit his online store here or contact him about commissions via Facebook.