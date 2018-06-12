Watch as a young child who runs on to main road is rescued by heroic cop

A quick-thinking police officer has been praised for rescuing a young child who ran on to a busy main road.

Sergeant Anthony Mannino pulled his squad car to one side and used it to shield the little boy from traffic as he ran after him.

In dashcam footage, which will serve as any parent’s worst nightmare, the little boy is seen at the top of a slip road and then running in the direction of traffic, on Route 59 outside Chicago.

Sergeant Receives Award for May Incident on Route 59 Last month, this youngster escaped his mother's watchful eye, left his house and was found by Sgt. Anthony Mannino running on Route 59! Luckily, no one was hurt, and we attribute that to Sgt. Mannino's observation while on patrol and quick reaction, placing his squad car and himself between the child and traffic. On June 7, Sgt. Mannino was presented the department's Life Saving Award. Well done, Sergeant. Posted by Naperville Police Department on Monday, June 11, 2018

Mannino shouts at the child to “come here” and can be heard saying “you’re OK” as he picks him up and reassures him.

Naperville Police Department said the boy “escaped his mother’s watchful eye” and ran off when the incident happened in May.

Now Mannino has been presented with the department’s Life Saving Award for his heroics.

- Press Association