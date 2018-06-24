Watch as 420 guests enjoy Cork's famous Long Table Dinner
It's the last night of the Midsummer Festival in Cork and we took a walk through the Long Table Dinner on the South Mall.
Have a look and see if you can spot somebody you know in this video by Dan Linehan.
The event sees ten of the city’s finest independently run restaurants provide food for hungry patrons along the city centre street.
Here's how things were set-up for the 420-guest dinner.
And here's an aerial view from the Long Table Dinner.
