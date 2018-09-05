Watch: Artist creates stunning works using sunlight

Michael Papadakis aka Sunscribes is a sunlight artist and creates intricate works of art using concentrated rays of sunlight.

The technique involves using reflection and refraction to focus the sunlight to 'paint' the canvas.

Papadakis was travelling from South Korea to Greece when he decided to scrap his art tools and instead carry a magnifying glass and use the natural sunlight to create beautiful works.

His works range from portraits to scenic views and as his skills develop, he is experimenting more with distance and tools.

"I discovered that refracted sunlight(sunlight passing through a lens) and reflected sunlight(sunlight reflecting off a mirror) had very different characteristics of one another, Papadakis explains on his website.

"It was as if they were polar opposites, like water vs. ice, or positive vs. negative. These two forms of sunlight contradicted each other in every way, yet when in synergy, complimented each other beautifully.

"All this experimentation led me to believe that even sunlight can have multiple personalities, even if it comes from the same source."

Working outside means that he often has an audience and Papadakis says that people usually don't believe that the 'paintings' are created by using the sun.

But he is more than happy to explain and even teach those that are interested in the art form that he calls heliography.