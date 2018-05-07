Watch an unfortunate groundsman get trapped under the covers at a baseball game
Just like in cricket or tennis, once the rain starts falling at a baseball game it’s a race against time to protect the playing surface.
And if you happen to be one of the ground staff charged with getting the covers on quickly, it can be a dangerous business.
Witness this, which happened when the rain started pouring in a match between the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Kind of an unconventional umbrella, but we love the creativity. pic.twitter.com/3bM6H9qGo6— Cut4 (@Cut4) May 5, 2018
The poor guy never stood a chance.
Like pretty much anything on the internet, it was a good excuse to share some cute animal gifs.
May 5, 2018
May 5, 2018
But it has to be said, they look a whole lot cosier than that poor groundsman.
