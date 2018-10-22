Watch an NHL player fall over before recovering to score a sumptuous goal

An ice hockey player in the NHL has shown that even when you think you’re down and out, achieving your goal is still more than possible.

The man in question is 23-year-old Anthony Duclair, who received the puck while playing for the Columbus Blue Jackets against the Philadelphia Flyers, but looked to have lost the opportunity after a slip.

However, with the defence closing in on the puck, Duclair had other ideas. This is what you call grasping victory from the jaws of defeat.

That’s some neat stick work, Duclair.

“I was pretty lucky,” said Duclair afterwards of his incredible play which tied the score at 1-1.

The game finished 6-3 to the Blue Jackets, and while Duclair responded to his goal with modesty, those who watched were in no mood to play it down.

I do Duclair, indeed.- Press Association