Watch an 11ft alligator being wrestled from a swimming pool inside a Florida home

An 11-foot alligator had to be forcibly dragged from an indoor swimming pool after it invaded a home in the US.

The huge reptile broke into the home in Sarasota County, Florida, by smashing through a glass window.

(Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

The gator had to be dragged from the pool by a trapper and two law officers – who, according to the local sheriff’s office, must be pretty used to this sort of situation.


Lesson learned – don’t be a police officer in Florida if you don’t like dealing with animals.
