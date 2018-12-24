Watch: Allie Sherlock gives stunning rendition of Christmas carol on Grafton Street

A Cork teenager has blown away onlookers with a stunning rendition of a new Christmas carol sung on Grafton St.

Allie Sherlock, who has over a million subscribers on YouTube has seen huge success, even appearing on The Ellen Show

'Gabriel, How Can This Be?' was written by John Manners and is a Christmas carol and song telling the story of the birth of Jesus.

Allie's superb performance has seen the song garner lots of attention on social media. The video has almost 70,000 views on YouTube and tens of thousands on Facebook and Twitter.

Earlier this year, she played in front of 5,000 people when performing before Picture This at Live at the Marquee.

“That was amazing,” she recalled.

It was just me and my guitar, but it was fine and I wasn’t that nervous. By the end of the gig I was looking over at my dad and saying, ‘can I just do one more song?’

Allie is playing in Cork's Cyprus Avenue this Thursday with a matinee show at 3pm and an evening show at 7.30pm.

