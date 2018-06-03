Watch: All the highlights from the Cork City Marathon

Over 8,500 people took to the streets of Cork this morning to run the Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon.

Here are all the highlights:

Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon 2018

Irish Examiner Cork City Half Marathon 2018

44-year-old Gary O’Hanlon from Clonliffe Harriers AC in Dublin, took his first Cork City Marathon win with ease in 02:21:09, setting a new course record.

Meanwhile, Zola Flynn was the first woman to cross the line.

And it was a team from Brighton who won the relay race.

There was plenty of support for the runners on the streets of Cork.