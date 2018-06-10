Watch: Aerial video of Cork beach shows there is nowhere like Ireland in the sun

The recent sunny weather has brought people outdoors to enjoy the wonderful natural amenities that our island has to offer.

Beaches have been packed and ice-cream queues have been long, and appreciation for our countryside and coastlines has been as high as the temperatures.

There really is nowhere like Ireland in the sun, and this is further proven by a video captured by Ian Flavin yesterday at secluded Barleycove beach in west Cork.

The strand, situated near Ireland's most southerly point, Mizen Head, was shot from above by Ian who showcases the beauty of our isle in all its glory.

As he says, why go anywhere else, when this is on our doorsteps?

Many thanks to Ian Flavin for sending us the video

- Digital Desk