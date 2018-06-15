Watch: Actress Natalie Portman knocks it out of the park in Hot Ones spicy food challenge

The Oscar-winning actress showed a surprising tolerance to hot sauces while discussing her career and her new film in a food challenge video.

Anytime a guest is invited onto Hot Ones they’re invited to indulge in hot sauces while discussing their careers and generally having a chat (well at least for as long as they can speak).

Portman ate her vegan drumsticks with ease and showed that no question or hot sauce was too hot to handle.

Natalie's film, Eating animals, is released nationwide in the US from today.