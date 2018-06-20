Watch a pair of nature-loving police officers rescue a duckling
Police officers in the US have saved a duckling from a storm drain.
The two men from the University of Kentucky police force went below and beyond by climbing into the drain to rescue the bird in distress.
The duckling can be heard cheeping inside the pipe, during the rescue and when the officer brings it back above ground.
The officers ensured a happy ending for the duckling, later releasing it back on to the water.
The video may make the rescue look simple, but it took a few attempts to free the tiny bird.
All’s well that ends well.
- Press Association
