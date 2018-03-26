Watch a never-completed TV tower turn to dust and rubble in this demolition video

This is the moment a TV tower in Russia was turned to dust as it was demolished.

The never-completed tower had stood in in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg for more than three decades.

Construction started in 1983 and was active until 1991 when building work was shelved due to the lack of funds.

But the unfinished and unused tower had become a landmark in Yekaterinburg with some people campaigning for it to remain and comparing it with Paris knocking down the Eiffel Tower.

Officials disagreed, explaining the structure was rusting and rubbishing suggestions the tower was a symbol for the city.

Demolition cost around £2.5 million. There are plans for the land to be used as an ice rink.