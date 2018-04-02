Watch a loose sheep run into London supermarket

A sheep has been spotted running into a supermarket in central London.

The sheep was filmed by Twitter user Jess Hodge running into a Waitrose in King’s Cross after escaping from a sheep show at a nearby market.

The animal caused something of a commotion inside the store before being removed by the man running the show.

The sheep show, which teaches people about different breeds and where their meat comes from, was being hosted by Real Food Festivals, who put on a weekly food and arts market at Kings Cross.

There’s still time to visit the special Easter Canopy Market at #KingsCrossN1C this weekend - take a look at these pics of the sheep show! pic.twitter.com/Tvsn33JyMU — King's Cross, N1C (@kingscrossN1C) March 31, 2018

Director Fabio Diu said: “During the show the sheep literally jumped off stage and ran around the market several loops before heading into Waitrose.”

He added that the both sheep and shoppers emerged from the event unscathed.

“Nobody was hurt and no sheep was hurt,” he said. “This sheep survived Easter.”