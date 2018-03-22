Watch a kangaroo let off some steam by boxing a golf flag
An afternoon’s golf in Australia has been interrupted in a very Australian way, after a kangaroo caused a pause in play.
Spotted by golfer Bettina Hammant during a practice round, the little guy appeared to be boxing with the flag stick.
Bettina said she saw the kangaroo after hitting a “lovely shot” onto the par three at Noosa Golf Course in Queensland.
“I approached the green when this kangaroo hopped onto the green and nuzzled the pin,” she told the Press Association. “I stopped, wondering what it was doing and decided to video it.
“I was amazed at the performance. It is coming up to mating season so I suspect this young male was practising his moves.
“When the roo noticed me I’m sure it gave me an embarrassed look and hopped away.”
