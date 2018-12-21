WATCH: A heartwarming poem for those ex-pats who feel they belong to two places

As our timelines slowly fill up with pictures and videos of ex-pats filling up airport arrivals, we are reminded of how powerful the 'home' is.

But what if your life is split across two continents?

Poet and new Irish citizen, Erin Fornoff, has released ‘Home,’ a powerful new piece of poetry film which reflects on homesickness when you feel you belong to two places.

Filmed across 6100 kilometres of travel and four airports, the poetry film contrasts the heartbreak and complexity of a life split across two 'homes'.

The work, filmed between Harold's Cross and airports in Dublin, New York, Charlotte, and finally at Fornoff's childhood home in Asheville, North Carolina, contrasts the excitement of going home with the mixed melancholy of returning. It captures the long lonely slog in between.

Speaking about the 2-minute video, Fornoff says,

After ten years here, I've recently become an Irish citizen. After praying for the letter it felt like a huge privilege, but also brought up a lot of feelings about what home means -- Ireland or America? It took me three weeks to tell my parents, because I worried they'd think I was gone forever

Fornoff continued, 'I've performed this poem often, and I can tell every person who is from somewhere else by the look on their face. You can always tell the homesick ones in the crowd."

Fornoff, who became a writer after moving to Ireland, hopes the poem will be the centre of a larger piece on home and immigration: "a kind of manual for making a home from scratch in a new place.'