Watch a dog assist a basketball player with a textbook alley-oop

A basketball trick shot is always good online fare, but when you add a dog into the equation it always takes it to the next level.

Max Pearce, a 22-year-old student athlete, and dog Koa have teamed up for exactly that – performing a textbook alley-oop with teamwork and a header from a very good girl.

A perfectly timed assist by Koa, holding the ball up for Max to dunk.

Sensationally the video took the pair just three tries to pull off, but it sounds like Koa is something of a pro.

“It is a friend of mine’s dog,” Max, from Tuckahoe, New York, told the Press Association. “She has over a year of basketball experience.”

With a 48-inch (121cm) jump Max is an expert at making trick shots and placed third in the State Farm ESPN College slam dunk contest earlier this year.

Proving the point that everything is better with a pooch though, Max says there will be more videos starring Koa soon.

- Press Association