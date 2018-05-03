Watch a cop surprise his fellow officers with his #madskills
03/05/2018 - 12:30:00Back to Discover Home
A police officer with a past in marching bands showed off his skills and dreamt up a novel way to use police equipment at the same time.
Armed with a police baton, Officer Pennington of Sacramento Police Department was passed by marching musical troupe in the street, so decided to join in – and his impromptu performance came as quite a surprise to his fellow officers.
🎶When your past meets your present. Officer Pennington showing off his #madskills much to the surprise of his fellow officers. #sacpd 🎵 pic.twitter.com/xhz6e81EZi— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) May 2, 2018
Mad skills indeed.
Daaaaaang boiiiiii! pic.twitter.com/eBCoukvSK3— Presley (@Wine_Pres) May 3, 2018
Officer Pennington’s police force is based in Sacramento in California, and the band were marching for the Sacramento Kings – an NBA basketball team based in the state’s capital city.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here