Watch a cop surprise his fellow officers with his #madskills

A police officer with a past in marching bands showed off his skills and dreamt up a novel way to use police equipment at the same time.

Armed with a police baton, Officer Pennington of Sacramento Police Department was passed by marching musical troupe in the street, so decided to join in – and his impromptu performance came as quite a surprise to his fellow officers.

Mad skills indeed.

Officer Pennington’s police force is based in Sacramento in California, and the band were marching for the Sacramento Kings – an NBA basketball team based in the state’s capital city.

- Press Association
