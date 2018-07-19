WATCH: 7-year-old Savannah from Dublin give it socks on the Voice Kids

If you haven't been watching the current series of the Voice Kids on TV3, you may have missed on Ireland’s new big superstar.

7-year-old Savannah from Co. Dublin.

The pint-sized powerhouse wowed the judges with Stevie Wonder’s Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing - a song she chose because it made her feels good, and in turn, she wanted to make everyone else feel good.

Not only did she get three judges to ‘turn around’ for her, Will.i.am compared her voice to Rihanna and Beyonce.

Sadly, the primary school student didn't make it through the Battle rounds but she won all of our hearts.