WATCH: 500 kids compete in Munster Surf Lifesaving competition

Over the weekend over 500 children competed in the Munster Surf Lifesaving competition.

Jake Coffey, Finn O'Connell, Nathan O'Halloran and Adam Ward, all Cork water safety, getting ready to take part in the Surf Ski race, at the Munster lifesaving competition in Youghal, Co Cork. Picture: David Keane.

"Juniors and nippers" from Waterford, Clare, Kerry, Cork and the world made the trip to Youghal to showcase their lifesaving skills.

Mark Ward from Youghal Surf Lifesaving said they have been "busy all weekend preparing the beach for the competition."

The qualifiers for the Nationals which will take place in Kilkee in two weeks time.

- Digital Desk