Watch: 436 tractors take to the road for Co. Cork tractor run

The Kilbrittain tractor run in Cork took place on Sunday with more than 400 tractors taking to the roads.

Facebook page 'Cork City and county in photos' shared some of the trip in a video, joking no farmers were hurt but there were "a few sandwiches consumed with loads of tae".

436 tractors took part in the annual 32km round trip which is now in its sixth year.

Money raised by the volunteers will go to the autism unit at Kilbrittain National School.