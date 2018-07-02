Washington DC announces July 2 as Wayne Rooney Day

As far as welcoming your marquee signing goes, giving Wayne Rooney his own holiday in Washington DC is as good a start as any.

The 32-year-old striker, who became Manchester United’s record goalscorer during his time in the Premier League, moved to DC United from Everton in June.

And on the day he addressed the media for the first time as a DC United team member, the mayor of Washington DC announced that July 2 was declared ‘Wayne Rooney Day’.

“We look forward to Wayne Rooney adding more games, goals, and championships to his already impressive career stats” the proclamation from Mayor Muriel Bowser read.

We proclaim today as Wayne Rooney Day ⚽️! Welcome Home 🎉 pic.twitter.com/jtDmpcYdXx — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) July 2, 2018

Premier League fans might have gone for October 19 as Wayne Rooney Day, the date in 2002 when Rooney scored his first Premier League goal, a long-range effort against Arsenal.

Excited to be starting the next chapter of my career but just want to thank all the Everton fans for their amazing support last season. It meant a lot 👍💙👏 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) June 28, 2018

Remember the name, and remember the day.

- Press Association