WARNING: Cuteness through the roof as orphaned hare receives TLC at Kildare wildlife hospital
Spring is here and it's that time of year when orphaned baby hares find shelter at the hands of kind souls in the Kildare Animal Foundation's wildlife hospital
The cuteness factor is just through the roof as this orphaned leveret is bottlefed by a wildlife rehabber at Kildare Animal Foundation.
We salute you one and all.
- Digital Desk
