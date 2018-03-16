Warm your heart and watch this US police officer propose to girlfriend in front of her students
A police officer in Georgia, US, has proposed to his girlfriend – with a little help from her colleagues and students.
When Aliza, a school worker at the Weinstein School in Dunwoody, asked her partner Matt Jay to come to the school and participate in its Community Helpers Week, she probably wasn’t expecting to end the day with a ring on her finger.
On the day of the visit, officer Jay duly attended in his police car, taking pictures with the children in front of it.
The best was yet to come for Aliza though. As the children posed for the camera and shouted “officer Jay!”, he shuffled across to her and popped the question.
Of course, she says yes and in an adorably unscripted moment, the children gather around to hug their teacher.
The Duluth Police Department shared the lovely video on its Facebook page, garnering over 6,000 views.
