Warm your heart and watch this US police officer propose to girlfriend in front of her students

A police officer in Georgia, US, has proposed to his girlfriend – with a little help from her colleagues and students.

When Aliza, a school worker at the Weinstein School in Dunwoody, asked her partner Matt Jay to come to the school and participate in its Community Helpers Week, she probably wasn’t expecting to end the day with a ring on her finger.

On the day of the visit, officer Jay duly attended in his police car, taking pictures with the children in front of it.

Community Helpers Week – Officer Jay Officer Jay attended the "Community Helpers Week" event at The Weinstein School at the MJCCA in Dunwoody. He was graciously invited by his girlfriend that works there to show off. Yet she didn't know what was about to happen next… Watch (and listen) the video and comment away! Posted by Duluth Police Department on Monday, March 12, 2018

The best was yet to come for Aliza though. As the children posed for the camera and shouted “officer Jay!”, he shuffled across to her and popped the question.

Of course, she says yes and in an adorably unscripted moment, the children gather around to hug their teacher.

Mazel Tov to Aliza and Matt on their engagement today! We enjoyed celebrating with you! Posted by The Weinstein School at the MJCCA on Friday, March 9, 2018

The Duluth Police Department shared the lovely video on its Facebook page, garnering over 6,000 views.