WANTED: People who can’t sing but want to sing
Do you know anyone that fits this description? Well, now is their big moment.
Drinks company, innocent is introducing the Brightside Choir - a choir for people who can't sing.
The choir will be led by choir maestro Theodora Byrne, known for her work as a vocalist with James Vincent McMorrow and as the Musical Director of Playlist Choir.
Theodora will have just one day to whip the bunch into shape in time for show-stopping live performance at Connolly Station Monday, November 5 at 8 am.
Ali Gibbons, Marketing Manager at innocent drinks Ireland, said:
To get involved, vists: http://bit.ly/2pNEfHb
Social superstar James Patrice will also be on hand to encourage any timid members and help raise the roof.
View this post on Instagram
Fancy yourself as a shower Sinatra or karaoke queen? Then join the #BrightsideChoir and help brighten up commuters’ day with a show-stopping live performance at Connolly Station Monday 5th of November with @james_patrice and @theodorabyrne Click the link in our bio for your chance to join.
