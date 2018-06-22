Want your own podcast but can’t think of a name? This guy is here to help

Ever since true-crime bombshell Serial exploded into our headphones in 2014, podcasts have been on the up.

With many people being in possession of a smartphone, the ability to make our own podcasts is at our fingertips, but perhaps some are lacking that killer idea for a hit show.

If this is you, search no longer. Twitter user Sean Kelley has got your back.

On Thursday he tweeted an offer to name people’s podcasts – all they had to do was like his tweet.

Some incredible recommendations based on usernames and biographies were suggested.

Star Trek Picard GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Barack Obama Chicago GIF by Obama - Find & Share on GIPHY

Glamberts GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Just For Laughs Oprah GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Excellent.

- Press Association
