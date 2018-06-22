Want your own podcast but can’t think of a name? This guy is here to help

Ever since true-crime bombshell Serial exploded into our headphones in 2014, podcasts have been on the up.

With many people being in possession of a smartphone, the ability to make our own podcasts is at our fingertips, but perhaps some are lacking that killer idea for a hit show.

If this is you, search no longer. Twitter user Sean Kelley has got your back.

Like this tweet and I'll tell you what our two-person podcast would be called and what it would be about. — Sean Darned Kelley (@SeanOfKelley) June 21, 2018

On Thursday he tweeted an offer to name people’s podcasts – all they had to do was like his tweet.

Some incredible recommendations based on usernames and biographies were suggested.

@patlikestotweet: DadTrek- Pat and I exchange parenting notes and also talk about how much Captain Picard claimed to hate kids even though he was clearly mostly okay with them. — Sean Darned Kelley (@SeanOfKelley) June 21, 2018

@jmatthews "I See You Also Live in Chicago" a podcast where I try to glean facts from your twitter bio/description. — Sean Darned Kelley (@SeanOfKelley) June 21, 2018

@BethLifts Uplifted- a radically positive, radically inclusive powerlifting podcast. — Sean Darned Kelley (@SeanOfKelley) June 21, 2018

@TaoOfBees Made of Bees? In which I try to determine whether or not you are made of bees. — Sean Darned Kelley (@SeanOfKelley) June 21, 2018

@drunkmonkeyshow "I Definitely Think We Met at a Party Once" a show where we try to remember if/when we met in real life. — Sean Darned Kelley (@SeanOfKelley) June 21, 2018

Excellent.

- Press Association