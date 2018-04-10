Walmart is holding a concert starring the ‘yodelling Walmart kid’

Supermarket giant Walmart is hosting a live gig for a country-singing child who went astronomically viral last week.

Mason Ramsay, 11, was recorded by a shopper in Harrisburg, Illinois singing the Lovesick Blues by Hank Williams. The video has been liked and shared thousands of times, spreading across the globe.

The concert starring Mason will take place on April 11 in the town where the original recording was made. In a video to promote the concert Mason says “I can’t wait to see you there!”

Wal-Mart is having a special concert for me in Harrisburg IL this Wednesday! Come join us or visit @walmart or #walmart for live stream! pic.twitter.com/TvE4rSQVWt — Mason Ramsey (@theMasonRamsey) April 10, 2018

If you can’t make it to Harrisburg in time for tomorrow, the concert will be live-streamed at 10pm UK time on Walmart’s social media pages.

Want to wish @theMasonRamsey good luck for his LIVE concert on April 11? Send Mason a shout-out video using #WalmartYodelBoy for a chance to have it live streamed tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/qLGszzS2jW — Walmart (@Walmart) April 10, 2018

News of the concert comes as Spotify announced streams of Lovesick Blues by Hank Williams have surged 2,452% globally on Spotify since the video went viral.

If you need a reminder of the viral star’s dulcet tones, here’s the video that originally wowed the internet.