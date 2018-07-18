'Walk to Freedom' taking place in Dublin to mark Mandela Day

A symbolic 'Long Walk to Freedom' is taking place today in Dublin to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Nelson Mandela.

Social justice and human rights activists will join the All Together in Dignity Ireland group and the Irish End Poverty Day Committee from 5.30pm to mark Mandela Day.

The march will begin at the Famine Statues and end at the Human Rights and Poverty Stone on Custom House Qua. Participants are expected to sing freedom songs and listen to some readings from Nelson Mandela's book 'A Long Walk to Freedom'.

Many former world leaders including Barack Obama, Mary Robinson and Kofi Annan will also be meeting in South Africa today.

In her message of support, former President Mary Robinson said: ''I am delighted to send warm greetings today, 18th July 2018, from Johannesburg to those in Dublin who are also marching to honour Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday.

"It is good that you are starting your march from the Famine Memorial on Custom House Quay in Dublin’s Docklands. Our strong memory of An Gorta Mór, the great famine, and our struggles for freedom give Irish people a strong empathy for developing countries and communities."

"This was the focus of Nelson Mandela who constantly called on the world to show solidarity towards those who were marginalised and vulnerable''.

Pierre Klein, national coordinator of ATD Ireland said : ''The implications of Mandela's legacy are huge.

"The 2030 Sustainable Development Goals reflect many of his values – just, peaceful and inclusive societies that are built through partnerships. But are we truly committed to those 17 goals and the Leave No One Behind promise?

"We face some of the greatest challenges of recent times: extreme inequalities within and between countries, climate change, terrorism and armed conflicts, massive movements of people," he said.

The walk will take place from 5.30pm to 6.30pm this evening at Custom House Quay in Dublin. You can find more information here.

Meanwhile, the 'From Prisoner to President: Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition - Ireland, an Exhibition celebrating the life of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela -Leader, Comrade, Negotiator, Prisoner, Statesman' is also taking place in Dublin.

The temporary exhibition is presented by the Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade, in collaboration with Kilmainham Gaol Museum, the Office of Public Works, and the South African Apartheid Museum.

It will run until January 12, 2019, at Kilmainham Gaol Museum. Attendance is free but booking is required.

